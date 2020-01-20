Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Premium Hatchback Spec Comparison: Design, Cabin and More

Tata will soon enter the premium hatchback segment with the Atroz. We got our hands on the car and came out mighty impressed. The car will enter the segment rivalling popular offerings such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. In December 2019, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno climbed up to be the top-selling model in India with 18,364 units sold. It even ranked fourth in the yearly performance with a sale of 1,83,862 units that were sold in 2019. While we are yet to know the pricing of the car, here is how it ranks on Maruti Suzuki's popular offering, Baleno.

Tata Altroz Exterior

The Tata Altroz speaks Tata's latest design language and how well it does. The car is highlighted by sharp lines and edges that make the stance all the more compelling. The nose, for example, has a tipped-forward position that is complemented by the chiselled hood and accentuated even further by the chrome highlight on the bottom of the grille and the blacked-out elements like the projector headlamps, grille, and the eyebrows on top. The vents on the front bumper are blacked out too and the Altroz gets neatly placed fog lamps that also integrate the LED daytime running lights.

On the sides, the Altroz gets blacked-out bezel around the window line. This too works towards the car having a tipped forward stance making it look sporty and at the same time, makes the Altroz look like its sits wider and lower. The same bezel, also integrates the rear door handles which are neatly placed inside the C-pillar.

At the back which is perhaps the best side of the Altroz and that’s because of the blacked-out section that extends from the rear glass panel and goes around the tail lamps, which themselves have a bit of a 3D effect going on as they protrude outwards.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exteriors

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with V-shaped grille, whose lines are extended all the way to rear. Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and chrome inserts together gives a bold front to the car. At the rear, the car gets bigger LED tail lamps and some extra chrome on the tailgate. Maruti Suzuki is offering the car in seven colours - ray blue, fire red, met premium silver, autumn orange, premium urban blue, pearl arctic white and granite gray.

Tata Altroz Interiors

The same design language is carried over on the inside too. Tata Motors has used a lot of shades and colours like they usually do, but somehow they’ve been getting away with it and making it work. And the story is no different in the Altroz as well. The car also gets ambient lighting and there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls that adds to the premium feel. The car gets a part-digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information about the car. Next to it is an analogue display that solely shows the speed.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Interiors

The Maruti Suzuki too comes with host of features on offer. It gets sporty all-black interiors with silver inserts. Baleno also gets the same touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets rear parking camera and sensors, climate control, engine start-stop button and a detailed instrument cluster with a TFT screen. The boot on the Baleno is bigger with 339 litres storage.

Tata Altroz Engine

Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Engine

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Baleno it gets the same 1.2-litre K series petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS DOHC engine. The petrol engine produces 84PS/115Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with an option of a CVT only in the Delta trim. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 75PS/190Nm. It gets a 5-speed manual transmission with no automatic gearbox, even as an option.

