Tata Altroz XT Trim Gets Automatic Climate Control, Price Remain Unchanged Starting at Rs 6.84 Lakh

The Altroz entered the Indian hatchback segment as Tata’s first offering in the premium space. After its launch in January this year, Tata has decided to respond to the customer feedback and has made the car a bit more attractive by adding a new feature to its list.

Tata has now equipped the mid-spec XT variant of the Altroz with automatic climate control. Ahead of this, the variant featured manual AC, while automatic climate control was only available with the XZ and XZ(O) trims.

Besides this, the XT trim has a pretty fulfilling feature list that comes in the form of a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a part-digital instrument cluster with a 7.0-inch colour screen, keyless entry and go, cruise control, a rear-view camera, electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors, LED daytime running lights and 16-inch alloy wheels among others.

The XT trim is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that outputs 86hp as well as a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that delivers 90hp. Both the engine options are paired with 5-speed manual transmissions, with no option for automatic yet. Prices for the petrol variant of XT trim comes in at Rs 6.84 lakh while the diesel will cost one Rs 8.44 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India), which is identical from its price tag before the addition.