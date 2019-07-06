Take the pledge to vote

Tata Buzzard Effect: Hexa to be Discontinued Ahead of BS-VI Norms

The 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the Hexa will not be available for passenger vehicle application after BS6.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Tata Buzzard Effect: Hexa to be Discontinued Ahead of BS-VI Norms
The new Tata Motors 'Buzzard' was displayed at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: AP)
Soon after its launch, the Tata Harrier followed a trajectory to be the company’s next linchpin in the near future. The Land Rover-derived platform, high-quality materials, superior ride quality India’s never-dying thirst for SUV’s all came together to make the Harrier a foreseen success. Soon after it was introduced in a five-seat guise in India, the company unveiled a 7-seat version called the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

This was while Tata was already selling a seven-seating SUV in the market, Hexa. So the fate of either one was on the line. Nearly three months after it was unveiled, the company has now decided to pull the plug on the Hexa stating additional reasons such as the upcoming BS6 emission norms.

The 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the Hexa will not be available for passenger vehicle application after BS6. However, the company stated that it will upgrade the same engine to comply with the new norms to find its application in commercial vehicles only.

The company believes that its 2.0-litre diesel engine could serve well for the larger models in its passenger vehicle (PV) portfolio. "For PVs, we currently have the 2.0-litre engine, which is an advanced engine and also well-established in the market. So, we'd like to continue to use that in even the BS6 era," Petkar said.

In addition to this Tata Motors had earlier announced the discontinuation of its current 1.05-litre, three-cylinder diesel from the Tiago and Tigor.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
