Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
The Buzzard was officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 along with three other products - Altroz premium hatchback, Altroz EV and H2X micro-SUV concept.
Tata H2X. (Image - Car Design News)
Tata Motors has officially named its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV as Buzzard. The Buzzard is based on the recently launched Harrier 5-seater SUV, which happens to be one of the most aspirational products from Tata Motors in years and is based on the OMEGAARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 chassis. After launching the Tata Harrier in a 5-seater version at a very competitive price, Tata is now gearing up for the launch of the 7-seater version of the Harrier.
The Buzzard was officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 along with three other products - Altroz premium hatchback, Altroz EV and H2X micro-SUV concept. There's no date announced for the launch of the Buzzard SUV. The Buzzard will not only share the OMEGAARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 chassis with the Harrier, but looks similar to the Harrier. The engine configuration is expected to remain the same - a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine along with many first in segment features.
The Tata Altroz is a premium hatchback and will be launched in 2019 followed by the launch of the EV version in 2020. The car will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20.
Also unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 was the H2X micro SUV concept.
We present to you the wonders of Tata Motors. Here is the first glimpse of the cars showcased in the 89th edition of #GenevaMotorShow2019 #GIMS2019 #TataMotorsAtGIMS #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/IkZK6iJR4O— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) March 5, 2019
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
