Tata Cars at Auto Expo 2023: Altroz EV, Punch EV, Harrier Facelift and More

The Auto Expo 2023 is expected to feature an exciting line-up of cars. SUV enthusiasts are particularly excited about the event as fuel-guzzling machines will dominate this edition of the biennial automotive event. Tata Motors had one of the best pavilions at the previous edition of the Auto Expo. Therefore, there are huge expectations from the company this time around as well. Here are some of the models which Tata Motors is likely to display at the Auto Expo 2023.

Altroz EV

Tata Motors currently has 3 EVs in its line-up - Tiago EV, Tigor EV as well as the Nexon EV. However, Tata Motors will likely expand its portfolio of EVs and launch the Tata Altroz EV. Tata’s EVs have grown in popularity due to their practicality and great value for money.

Harrier Facelift

Tata Harrier is already a hit among SUV enthusiasts. The Harrier received a mid-life facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. Tata introduced the more powerful Kryotec engine in that update. The test mule of the facelifted version of the Harrier has been spotted multiple times on the roads. Reports suggest that the 2023 Tata Harrier will boast of new alloy wheels, a redesigned grille, updated headlamps and tail lamps, a larger infotainment screen, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and even futuristic ADAS features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

Avinya concept

The Avinya concept has generated tremendous buzz among EV enthusiasts. Some are even comparing the Avinya to Tesla Model S. The Avinya is based on the GEN 3 architecture and its production-ready version will debut in 2025. Tata claims that the Avinya concept will offer an astonishing range of over 500 km, compatible with ultra-fast charging. The car is expected to feature a futuristic design language which is punctuated with a wide LED DRL setup up at the front.

Punch And Altroz CNG

Tata Motors has been focussing on expanding its CNG line-up due to the rising fuel costs. The company will likely showcase the CNG variants of the Punch and Altroz.

