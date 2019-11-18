Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tata Communications Partners With Microsoft in Connected Car Space

Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform" combines Cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to build connected driving experiences.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Communications Partners With Microsoft in Connected Car Space
File photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. (AP)

Tata Communications has announced it is working with Microsoft to help speed up the development of new innovative connected car applications.

By combining the IoT connectivity and network intelligence capabilities of Tata Communications' "MOVEa platform with Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform", the companies will enable automotive manufacturers to offer consumers seamless and secure driving experiences.

"In the not-too-distant future, you won't view your car as a mode of transportation, you'll view it as a mode of entertainment - and the opportunities that this opens up in areas like video streaming, retail, advertising and insurance are immense," Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications, said in a statement late Wednesday.

Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform" combines Cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to build connected driving experiences.

There will be additional capability to equip vehicles with encrypted vehicle-to-cloud connectivity globally through the Tata Communications' "MOVE" platform to address key challenges that complicate the creation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications.

This integration means that players within the connected car ecosystem - from manufacturers, dealerships, insurers to fleet operators and others - will be able to bring to market new value-added services more quickly and cost-effectively, and ensure that they offer drivers reliable, consistent user experiences, anywhere in the world.

"The integration will make analysing data from vehicles easier for car manufacturers across all services and allow them to complete software updates quickly. It will also help service centres maintain vehicles more effectively," said Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility, Microsoft.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram