Tata Communications Partners With Microsoft in Connected Car Space
Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform" combines Cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to build connected driving experiences.
File photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. (AP)
Tata Communications has announced it is working with Microsoft to help speed up the development of new innovative connected car applications.
By combining the IoT connectivity and network intelligence capabilities of Tata Communications' "MOVEa platform with Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform", the companies will enable automotive manufacturers to offer consumers seamless and secure driving experiences.
"In the not-too-distant future, you won't view your car as a mode of transportation, you'll view it as a mode of entertainment - and the opportunities that this opens up in areas like video streaming, retail, advertising and insurance are immense," Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications, said in a statement late Wednesday.
Microsoft's "Connected Vehicle Platform" combines Cloud and edge services with a strong partner network to empower automotive companies to build connected driving experiences.
There will be additional capability to equip vehicles with encrypted vehicle-to-cloud connectivity globally through the Tata Communications' "MOVE" platform to address key challenges that complicate the creation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications.
This integration means that players within the connected car ecosystem - from manufacturers, dealerships, insurers to fleet operators and others - will be able to bring to market new value-added services more quickly and cost-effectively, and ensure that they offer drivers reliable, consistent user experiences, anywhere in the world.
"The integration will make analysing data from vehicles easier for car manufacturers across all services and allow them to complete software updates quickly. It will also help service centres maintain vehicles more effectively," said Tara Prakriya, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform and Mobility, Microsoft.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Someone Started a Petition Asking PM Modi to Impose Section 144 on 'Noisemakers' on TikTok
- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's New Good Newwz Poster Unveiled Ahead of Trailer Release
- Matthew Perry Thinks the Joker Copied Chandler Bing's Iconic Dance Moves in 'Friends'
- 'B' Has Become an Instagram Influencer and Is Trying to Save the Bee Community
- U-17 Women's Championship: Lynda Kom Stars as Lionesses Thrash Tigresses to Win Title