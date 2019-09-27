Tata Dealer in MP Offering Free Honda Activa Scooter on Buying Nexon, Tiago or Tigor

While you might have heard of some really great discounts on cars recently, this latest bid to beat the auto sector slowdown comes from a Tata Motors dealer in Madhya Pradesh definitely takes the cake. The dealership has announced a free Honda scooter like the Honda Activa and the Honda Grazia, at least as per the promotional material, on the purchase of the Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor or Tata Nexon SUV.

While an offer like this is new, the fact that dealerships and companies are trying to pull in customers amidst the auto sector slowdown is not. Also, the upcoming festive season is being banked on heavily by the auto sector with a hope to revive interest, and in turn, sales across the industry. As a result, the dealers and manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned to come out with the best of offers and this deal is one of them coming from a dealer of Tata Motors.

Do note, the above mentioned offer by @TataMotors offering a free Honda scooter on select models, is dealer-specific in Madhya Pradesh — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 27, 2019

Recently, Tata Motors was offering heavy discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on its existing models.. These are official discounts offered by Tata Motors under the “Festival of cars” discount program. Tata Motor dealers in India may offer additional discounts to the customers to fill sales.

Here are the details about these discounts that you need to know.

Tata Hexa

Tata Hexa, considered to be the most expensive model by Tata, is being offered for a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The highest discount is available on the Tata Hexa manufactured in the year 2018. The new 2019 Tata Hexa is also available with heavy discounts. The discounts can differ from region to region and can also vary because of the variants.

Tata Nexon

The sub-4m compact SUV that gained immense popularity soon after its launch is currently facing stiff competition from the newly launched models like the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300. Tata is offering up to Rs 85,000 discount on the Nexon depending on the variant and region.

Tata Tiago

The entry-level hatchback by Tata Tiago is offered at a massive Rs 70,000 discount depending on the variant and location of the vehicle. The Tata Tiago is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Tata Tiago NRG, which is the crossover version of the Tata Tiago is available with a similar Rs 70,000 discount.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor, the sedan based on the Tata Tiago, is available with a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh discount. The Tigor is also available in similar engine options that power the Tata Tiago.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier, which was launched earlier this year is an extremely popular SUV in the market. However, facing stiff competition from the new launches like the Kia Seltos and MG Hector, Tata is currently offering Rs 50,000 discount on the Harrier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.