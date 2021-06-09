Tata Discontinues Nexon Diesel XE, XMA, XZ and XZA+ Variants Silently As Per Leaked Communication

Tata Motors has discontinued a few diesel variants including XE, XMA, XZ, and XZA+ (S) trims, of its 5-seater compact SUV Nexon, as per leaked communication accessed by Team-BHP. The dealers of the automobile company have stopped taking orders for these Nexon variants. With prices ranging from ₹ 7.20 lakh to ₹ 12.97 lakh, Tata’s Nexon SUV range has constantly received updates.

The company has updated Nexon’s roof rail design twice this year. Once in March, when it introduced the old design in which the roof rails did not stretch to the A-pillars, and for the second time in June, when it went back to the July 2019 design in which the rails did extend to the A-pillars. The Nexon range was also updated in May with new 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Tata SUV Nexon is also expected to soon get the offline voice assistant feature — Voice AI on the edge — in more Indian languages as well. As of now, the assistant service had a limited dictionary and did not support Indian regional languages. The new AVA Auto feature is co-developed by Mihup communication, a startup based in Kolkata, and the American audio electronics company Harman International. The new voice service will offer hybrid support, such as a mix of Hindi and English languages, to provide a more familiar voice operation. Updates to the service will also bring hybrid mixes of English with regional languages as well, such as Bengali and English, and Tamil and English.

The Tata Nexon SUV models have 36 variants and offer two engine options, one 1199cc petrol version and the other 1497cc diesel version. Both the versions are BS6 compliant. The mileage of the car ranges from 16 to 22 kilometres per litre. The petrol version gives a mileage of about 17 kilometres per litre, whereas the diesel version has a better 21.5 kilometres per litre mileage. Tata Nexon SUV is one of the safest Indian cars, according to the global New Car Assessment Programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here