Tata Group Donates 20 Winger Based Ambulances, 100 Ventilators and Rs 10 Crore to BMC for Fight Against COVID-19

The Tata Group has once again made donations towards the country’s fight against COVID-19. The company donated 20 BS6 Tata Winger ambulances, 100 ventilators and Rs 10 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 6.







The news was shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who thanked the Tata Sons for their support.



“Tata Sons Foundation handed over 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and Rs 10 crore for setting up Immunology & Virus Infection Research Centre to the @mybmc today in the presence of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray,” read a post by the Chief Minister’s Office.







Tata Son's Foundation handed over 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and ₹10 Crore for setting up Immunology & Virus Infection Research Centre to the @mybmc today in the presence of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.





The tweet further mentioned that the Immunology & Virus Infection Research Centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art machines, affiliated with the best institutes in India and abroad. The money will also be used to conduct plasma trials.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also thanked the Tata Group and revealed that he has requested for the help as a guardian minister of Mumbai.







I'm extremely thankful to Tata Group for their active support to covid response. As guardian minister Mumbai, I had requested them ambulances and ventilators. Today, in presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and N Chandra ji they've given 20 ambulances & 100 ventilators to @mybmc

The Tata Group had donated Rs 1500 crore in March to fight the increasing coronavirus cases in India. The COVID-19 situation in Mumbai has been alarming with the city recording over 86,000 cases so far. Maharashtra tops the list of states with highest COVID-19 cases while India has now reached the third spot in the world with maximum coronavirus cases.