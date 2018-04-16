Tata H5X Spotted Testing in India

Tata H5X spotted testing in Pune. (Photo Courtesy: Rushlane)

One of the most talked about cars at the 2018 Auto Expo held recently in India was the H5X by Tata Motors. The Tata H5X is a premium SUV that is expected to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine and is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 17 Lakhs upon its launch. The car was recently spotted testing in Pune, hinting at an upcoming launch of the car by Tata Motors.The Tata H5X is a premium SUV that is expected to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine and will be priced upwards of Rs 17 Lakhs. The 45X, on the other hand, is the premium hatchback competing against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.The heavily camouflaged Tata H5X was spotted with makeshift headlights and indicators which means that the car is still in its early stages of development. The car does seem to carry over the silhouette of the Concept H5X shown at the auto expo but does hint at a few changes, Like, the large ORVMs which replace the sleek units on the concept model.Other changes include the replacement of the huge skid plates as seen on the concept model with a large air dam and the production unit could carry over the strong shoulder line, which bulges out towards the rear, as well.Watch this space for updates.