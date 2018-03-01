Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images

Tata Motors went all-out to showcase their future products at the Auto Expo 2018, including 6 electric cars like Tigor and Tiago EV, Nexon AMT and a couple of concept cars, that would take a shape of production cars in the near future. Two of these cars – the 45X premium hatchback and the H5X SUV garnered a lot of attention from the attendees. The H5X is the 1Tata car to be built on the shared Land Rover platform and is almost 80% production ready. Here are some of the unseen images of the Tata H5X including exterior and interior pictures.Tata H5X will be offered in a combination of 5-seats as well as 7-seats, but only the 5-seater version was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, and the images showcase the same. It’s highly likely that Tata will launch the 5-seater version first, followed by a 7-seater variant later.Tata H5X is based on the shared Land Rover platform on which Discovery SUV is also built. It will be sharing many other mechanical elements from the Land Rover Discovery too.The Tata H5X cabin boasts of advanced features not seen on any of the Tata cars before. Expect a Harman powered sound system, touchscreen infotainment system and pop-up swivel gear knob like the ones in Jaguar-Land Rover cars.Tata H5X will come with a permanent all-wheel drive system, making it the 3Tata SUV to offer this functionality, after Hexa and Safari. However, unlike the latter SUVs, the H5X will have an all-time AWD.Pratap Bose, Design Head of Tata Motors has confirmed that the SUV will retain 80% of the design as showcased in the conceptual form. Interestingly, Tata is not calling the H5X a concept, but a near-production version.Tata will showcase the fully ready H5X by the 2018 end, and will launch the new SUV by early 2019. This will put the H5X right into the slot of the Jeep Compass, and will be powered by a 2.0-litre Diesel engine.