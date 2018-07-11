English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
According to a report published earlier, Tata Motors has decided to name H5X as Harrier.
Tata Motors H5X concept. (Image: News18.com)
Tata Motors took on to Twitter to announce the official name revealing of the upcoming Land-Rover based H5X SUV will take place today – 11th July, 2018. Along with the name reveal, Tata has also teased the H5X for the every first, revealing the grille of the SUV. Although a report confirmed that Tata will name H5X as ‘Harrier’ in India, Tata Motors will confirm the authenticity of the report today.
The teaser image showcase the humanity line running along the lower edge of the grille and the sleek looking LED headlights flanking the upper grille. The Tata H5X SUV is the first Tata product to be designed with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and shares its platform with the Tata Group owned Land Rover Freelander.
One of the most talked about cars in 2018, the Tata H5X made its public debut in India at the Auto Expo 2018. While the SUV showcased at the Auto Expo in the bright orange shade was a prototype, as per our conversation with Pratap Bose, Chief Designer at Tata Motors – the model showcased was 70% production ready and will hit the roads by early 2019.
The report also suggested that the model is already known as Harrier internally in Tata Motors, in sync with the carmaker's trend of codenaming its models after birds. What changed this time is the fact that Tata will use this internal codename as a final product name and is expected to make an official announcement soon.
Interestingly enough, the Harrier moniker is also used by Toyota for a mid-size SUV in its global portfolio, but is not available in India. The Tata H5X is expected to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine and is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 17 Lakhs upon its launch. There will be a five- and seven-seat configurations on offer.
Also Watch
The teaser image showcase the humanity line running along the lower edge of the grille and the sleek looking LED headlights flanking the upper grille. The Tata H5X SUV is the first Tata product to be designed with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and shares its platform with the Tata Group owned Land Rover Freelander.
India’s most awaited SUV concept H5X, will soon get a name. This all-new SUV marries an extremely robust and capable architecture to our future facing design language. Stay tuned for the big reveal on 11th July 2018.— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) July 10, 2018
#BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/S8Ee5nG89J
One of the most talked about cars in 2018, the Tata H5X made its public debut in India at the Auto Expo 2018. While the SUV showcased at the Auto Expo in the bright orange shade was a prototype, as per our conversation with Pratap Bose, Chief Designer at Tata Motors – the model showcased was 70% production ready and will hit the roads by early 2019.
The report also suggested that the model is already known as Harrier internally in Tata Motors, in sync with the carmaker's trend of codenaming its models after birds. What changed this time is the fact that Tata will use this internal codename as a final product name and is expected to make an official announcement soon.
Interestingly enough, the Harrier moniker is also used by Toyota for a mid-size SUV in its global portfolio, but is not available in India. The Tata H5X is expected to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine and is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 17 Lakhs upon its launch. There will be a five- and seven-seat configurations on offer.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
- Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside
- Guess Who Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name to Shashank Khaitan for Dhadak? No, It's Not KJo
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed