Tata Harrier Based 6x6 Xenon Pickup Truck Is India's Answer to Mercedes G-Wagon
The artist has combined the front of the Tata Motors’ newest SUV Harrier with the Xenon’s double cab pickup truck body.
Tata Xenon 6X6 rendering. (Image: SRK Designs)
Tata Xenon was the first and only lifestyle pickup truck of India until the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross arrived. While India for not ready for a pickup truck when Xenon was launched, it seems like the demand for pickup trucks is constantly growing, given the sales numbers of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. And this is not for the commercial purpose, but the growing demand of personal use lifestyle pickup trucks. And this is the reason why we are seeing a lot of artists rendering these mean looking machines as their base vehicle to create something even more intimidating and eye-grabbing. In the past, we have seen many mod-jobs renderings on the Tata SUVs and pickups, but none could match the sheer personality of this Tata Xenon 6X6 concept rendered by SRK Designs.
The artist has combined the front of the Tata Motors’ newest SUV Harrier with the Xenon’s double cab pickup truck body. The pickup truck rendering features a host of modifications like the front gets round headlamps and redesigned skid plate. The concept features huge off-roading tyres, large wheel arches and increased suspension.
The artist has also given a custom paint job to the Tata Xenon 6x6 concept. It gets a white base colour with back graphics all-over the truck. The base vehicle Tata Xenon is powered by a standard 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine gets 140 Bhp and 320 Nm output with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a suspension lift that makes the vehicle taller.
If this Tata Xenon 6x6 concept goes under production it could easily be the country’s maddest pick-up truck and can easily give Isuzu V-Cross and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway a run for their money.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
