Tata Harrier Based 7-Seater SUV Buzzard Spotted Testing in India
The Tata Buzzard will be based on the same Land Rover D8 chassis that underpins the Harrier along with the same mechanicals.
Tata Buzzard spyshots (Image Source: Rush Lane)
Tata dropped the wraps on what could be its most ambitious models in the near future at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Codenamed as the H7X, Tata has named the 7-seater SUV as Buzzard in Europe and it is not yet clear what it will be called in India, but recent spy shots of the car might suggest that we are close to the launch
The SUV is essentially a 7-seater sibling of Tata’s latest popular SUV Harrier and will share the same OMEGAARC platform derived from the Land Rover D8 chassis. The Buzzard will share its powertrain with the Tata Harrier, which means a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet II engine, which Tata calls a Kryotec engine and it produces 140hp, with 350Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and misses big time on both the automatic and an all-wheel-drive system. There are also drive modes to choose from –eco, city and sport, along with terrain response system with wet, sport and normal modes.
The Harrier gets a host of safety equipment, ranging from off-road-specific ABS, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, traction control, stability control, corner-stability control, rollover mitigation and 6 airbags. And we are almost certain that the Buzzard will feature them too.
Other notable features include a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, vanity mirror with light, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, cooled central armrest box, and more. The instrument cluster is also a welcome change from other Tata vehicles and has a large 7.0-inch screen and displays various driving modes with nice graphics. It also shows information like media and navigation info.
