1-min read

Tata Harrier Beats Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass in June 2019 Premium SUV Sales

Tata Harrier is currently the most popular premium SUV in the Indian market and competes against the Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Tata Harrier Beats Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass in June 2019 Premium SUV Sales
Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)
The Tata Harrier took the centre stage in India’s much-sought SUV segment soon after it was launched. The car was defined by its Land Rover-derived platform and new styling that soon garnered a hugely positive response, in terms of sales figures. In light of the same, major rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500 have been keeping an eye on Harrier’s tide of success and working to increase their sales. Recently, the XUV500 got a new variant priced below the Tata Harrier.

In June, a total of 1,216 models of the Harrier were sold against 1,129 models of the XUV500. The price tag of Harrier’s top variant also goes up against the Jeep Compass where the former has also performed impressively as Jeep only managed to clock sales of 977 units in the month. In light of the aforementioned, Tata’s Harrier currently owns the throne for the most popular premium SUV in the Indian market. However, this could be a temporary high with new entrants that are waiting to be launched in the Indian market.

MG Motor has launched the Hector SUV this month, that is aimed at beating the Harrier at its own game. This is in spite of the Harrier having a modern design and an attractive entry-level price tag of Rs 12.18 lakh. A few other notable features in the car include the iSmart connectivity system that can respond to over a 100 voice commands to carry out differed functions in the car. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that derived from Fiat. The exact same engine that power the Jeep Compass in the Indian market. It puts out a total of 138bhp and 350Nm of torque.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
