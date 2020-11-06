Tata Harrier Camo Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 16.50 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched of the Camo, a special edition of Harrier - its flagship SUV, this festive season at a starting price of Rs 16.50 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The Camo edition will be available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.

On the outside, the car gets special Camo Graphics, Harrier mascot on the bonnet, roof rails, side steps and front parking sensors. Similarly, on the inside, the car gets back seat organiser, OMEGARC Scuff plates, sunshades, designer 3D Moulded Mats, 3D Trunk Mats and Anti-Skid Dash Mats.

The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 307 crore in the September quarter due to the pandemic, but it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

Also Watch:

It also expects most of the issues concerning the commercial vehicle segment to be resolved in the next three months if the present trend of improvement in demand continues, P B Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, told reporters in the post-earnings conference call.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,212.45 crore for the September quarter. It had registered a net loss of Rs 1,281.97 crore in the same period last fiscal. The total revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,668.10 crore as compared to Rs 10,000.48 crore in the September quarter of 2019-20.