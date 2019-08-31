Tata Harrier Dark Edition SUV Launched at Rs 16.76 Lakh in India

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Harrier Dark Edition at Rs 16.76 Lakh (ex-showroom). This edition comes soon after Tata Motors announced the launch of dual-tone variants of the Harrier to celebrate 10,000 customers of the premium SUV.

The Dark Edition of the Harrier will offer a total of 14 design enhancements. The New Edition car sits on R17 Blackstone Alloys and ships with other changes on the outside in comparison to the standard model. The interiors now offer a Blackstone theme- with the Benecke Kaliko Blackstone Leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new Gunmetal Grey chrome pack. Tata calls the new shade Atlas Black colour that the car gets on its exteriors as well as interiors.

Tata Harrier Black Edition Interiors. (Image source: Tata)

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In line with our endeavour to take the style quotient of the Harrier even higher, we wanted to offer a product that would make heads turn. The colour Black has always been desired amongst car buyers across the SUV segment. To meet these aspirations and to mark the onset of the festive season, we have launched the Harrier Dark Edition today in a completely new avatar with a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors with 14 design enhancements. We are confident our customers will appreciate the Harrier in this look as much as they have appreciated the Harrier since its launch.”

The Harrier was built on the OMEGARC and derived from Land Rover's D8 platform. Powered by the Kryotec 2.0 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, the range starts from Rs.12.99 Lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.