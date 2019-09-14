Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Harrier Gets Optional 5-Year Unlimited Kilometers Warranty

This product is available for purchase at a special price of Rs 25,960 within 90 days of the purchase of the SUV.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass
Tata Harrier. (Photo: News18.com)
Loading...

Tata Motors today announced the launch of Pentacare Warranty- an extended 5-year warranty package for customers of the Tata Harrier. As compared to the initial 2-year warranty package, this product extends the timeline of the warranty package on the Harrier up to 5 years for unlimited kilometres mileage. This product is available for purchase at a special price of Rs 25,960 within 90 days of the purchase of the SUV.

The package covers important maintenance services of the critical parts such as the engine and engine management system, air conditioning system, transmission system and gearbox, fuel system and fuel pump, driver information system and many more. Additionally, any maintenance related to the malfunctioning of the clutch and suspension will now be covered up to 50,000 km.

Commenting on the introduction of yet another exceptional customer-friendly package, Mr. SN Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In line with our endeavour to provide our customers with excellent services on their purchased TML products, we are delighted to introduce the 5-year Pentacare warranty package for the Tata Harrier. This package covers almost all major maintenance services for the Harrier and aims to provide our customers with complete peace of mind during their ownership experience of Harrier. We hope that our customers will appreciate this service and give us an opportunity to continue to provide them with exceptional customer support in the future.”

The Harrier, which is built on the OMEGARC and derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform. It is powered by the Kryotec 2.0 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, Harrier assures an exhilarating performance on the toughest of terrains.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
