Tata Harrier, Hexa Being Offered with Massive Cashbacks upto Rs 1.5 Lakh

To boost sales during the festive season, Tata Motors is offering whopping discounts on the Harrier and Hexa to the tune of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively. The automaker is now giving a cashback offer over and above the discounts on The Harrier and Hexa. Booking the Hexa or Harrier online will help customers avail a cashback of Rs 30,000. These cash backs take the total discount on the Hexa to Rs 1.80 lakhs and on the Harrier to Rs 80,000. Prices of Tata Harrier start from Rs 13.02 lakhs( ex-showroom Delhi), while Tata Hexa prices commence from Rs 13.26 lakhs. Tata Harrier is a monocoque bodied 5-seat SUV, the Hexa is a 7 seater crossover that sits on a body-on-ladder chassis.

Not just this, to lure buyers this festive season, Tata Motors is also offering a new accessory pack on both the Harrier and Hexa. Called the ProPack, this accessory bundle adds a number of features including a sunroof, wireless phone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system among others. Tata Motors had launched the Harrier in the Indian market in January this year and the SUV is a competition to the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

At present, the Harrier is a diesel-only model, that is powered by the 2 litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged motor with 140 Bhp-350 Nm. The gearbox on offer is a 6-speed manual unit that drives the front wheels of this SUV. Tata Motors is working on a BS6 compliant Harrier, that will help get a more powerful 170 Bhp-350 Nm state of tune for the diesel engine. Not just this, Tata Motors will soon launch a 6-speed automatic gearbox with the Harrier.

As for the Hexa, the largest passenger cars built by Tata Motors comes powered by a 2.2-litre VARICOR turbo diesel engine available in two states of tune: 140 Bhp-320 Nm and 156 Bhp-400 Nm. These engines are offered with 6-speed manual gearboxes as standard, while the more powerful unit also gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option. Tata Hexa is known for its spacious interiors that provide great comfort. It is a very well built vehicle and comes with a four-wheel-drive system. Tata Hexa is priced quite competitively and is a lot cheaper than the Toyota Innova Crysta.

