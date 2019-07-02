Tata Harrier Launched in new Dual-Tone Paint Scheme to Celebrate 10,000 Customers

Soon after MG Hector stole the spotlight in the premium SUV segment in India, Tata has sprung into action and has launched the Harrier with a new dual-tone paint scheme. The new paint scheme has been introduced to celebrate 10,000 customers for the SUV.

The refreshed look will include two colour palettes including Calisto Copper and Orcus White on the top-spec XZ variant. The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets signature oak brown interior colour scheme with soft-touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers.

When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.

The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators.