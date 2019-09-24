Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Harrier, Nexon Gets Sunroof; Accessory Package Launched at Rs 29,999 for All Models

The company is offering features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting under the Pro Edition badge.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass
Tata Harrier. (Photo: News18.com)
Tata Motors on Friday launched accessory upgrade packages for its various models, including SUVs Harrier and Nexon, with price starting at Rs 29,999. The Pro Edition accessory packs have been designed keeping in mind the ever-evolving demands of the customers who want their cars to reflect their lifestyle, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company is offering features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting under the Pro Edition badge for its models including Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago, it added. The kits for Harrier and Hexa have been priced at Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Similarly, the package for Nexon is tagged at Rs 37,999, while the Pro Edition package for Tigor and Tiago could be availed at Rs 29,999.

"To add more cheer to this festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Support S N Barman said. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of cars but will also provide an exciting experience for customers, he added.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
