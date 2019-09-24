Tata Harrier, Nexon Gets Sunroof; Accessory Package Launched at Rs 29,999 for All Models
The company is offering features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting under the Pro Edition badge.
Tata Harrier. (Photo: News18.com)
Tata Motors on Friday launched accessory upgrade packages for its various models, including SUVs Harrier and Nexon, with price starting at Rs 29,999. The Pro Edition accessory packs have been designed keeping in mind the ever-evolving demands of the customers who want their cars to reflect their lifestyle, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The company is offering features like front parking sensors, wireless mobile holders, automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting under the Pro Edition badge for its models including Harrier, Hexa, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago, it added. The kits for Harrier and Hexa have been priced at Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Similarly, the package for Nexon is tagged at Rs 37,999, while the Pro Edition package for Tigor and Tiago could be availed at Rs 29,999.
"To add more cheer to this festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Support S N Barman said. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of cars but will also provide an exciting experience for customers, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month