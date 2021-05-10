Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago Get Discounts for May 2021, See List of Offers

Tata Motors is giving attractive benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs 65,000 on its commuter vehicles in the month of May. The automobile major has rolled out several benefits and deals on many of its popular models including Tigor, Nexon, Tiago and Harrier. If you’re aiming to buy a new car, then you should have a look at all the offers available on Tata cars. Here are the discounts and offers being made available by the company.

The flagship model of the company, however - the Tata Safari, will be an exception from the discount spree since the vehicle was rolled out only a couple of months back. The Altroz hatchback of the company, which boasts of a plethora of convenient features, will also not feature any discounts and offers for prospective car buyers.

The Tata Harrier SUV is being retailed with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. The discount is valid on all the variants of the model except the XZA+, XZ+, Dark Edition and CAMO model. Harrier is also being sold with an exchange benefit of Rs 40,000 irrespective of the variant of the SUV.

The most affordable offering of the company, the Tiago hatchback is being offered with a cash allowance of Rs 15,000, along with an exchange offer of Rs 10,000. Talking about the Tigor sedan, Tata in the ongoing month is retailing the vehicle at an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash allowance of Rs 15,000.

Tata Motors is also intending to roll out CNG-powered variants of select vehicles in its portfolio. The test models of Tigor and Tiago CNG have previously been spotted on roads and according to industry observers, Tata may also roll out a CNG variant of its Altroz model.

Tata’s CNG driven models are supposed to appear in the Indian market during the coming months of the ongoing year, according to gaadiwaadi

