Tata Harrier Beats Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass in May 2019 Premium SUV Sales

The Tata Harrier took the centre stage in India’s much-sought SUV segment soon after it was launched. The car was defined by its Land Rover-derived and platform and new styling that soon garnered a huge positive response. Response in terms of sales figures. Major rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500 have been riding on Harrier’s tide of success with the XUV500 even getting a new variant priced below the Tata Harrier.

In May, a total of 1,799 models of the Harrier were sold against 1,195 models of the XUV500. The price tag of Harrier’s top variant also goes up against the Jeep Compass where the former has also performed impressively as Jeep only managed to clock sales of 977 units in the month.

In light of the aforementioned, Tata’s Harrier currently owns the throne for the most popular SUV in the Indian market. However, this could be a temporary high with new entrants that are waiting to be launched in the Indian market.

MG Motor will launch the Hector SUV this month, aimed at beating the Harrier at its own game. This is in spite of the Harrier having a modern design and an attractive entry-level price tag of Rs 12.69 lakh. A few other notable features in the car include a large touchscreen infotainment system with a digital analogue console.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that derived from Fiat. The exact same engine that power the Jeep Compass in the Indian market. It puts out a total of 138bhp and 350Nm of torque.