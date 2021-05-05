Tata Harrier, Safari Combined Sales Surpasses MG Hector, Hector Plus in April 2021

Tata Motors in the month of April retailed 3,226 units of its popular Safari and Harrier models, surpassing MG Hector and Hector Plus which witnessed a sales figure of 2,147 units. Tata Motors is witnessing strong sales in the Indian market at present.

Both the Harrier and Tata Safari leverage the company's OMEGA platform, which is obtained from Land Rover's D8 platform. The Safari is typically a three-row version of the Harrier model according togaadiwaadi.com.

The domestic automobile major last month witnessed a 15 per cent Month-on-Month sales decline for its commuter vehicles. However, in comparative terms, Tata’s sales were still powerful, and its midsize SUVs – Harrier and Safari clocked impressive sales figures.

The Tata Harrier incurs a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh with the premium variant coming at Rs 20.45 lakh. The company's Safari model retail at Rs4.69 lakh for the entry-level variant and Rs 21.45 lakh for the premium variant.

The automobile major shipped 1,712 units of the Harrier and 1,514 units of the Safari last month which made the consolidated sales figure of thetwo SUVs touch 3,226 units.

This is considerably higher than the consolidated sales of MG Hector and Hector Plus in the month of April which stood at2,147 units. Therefore, Tata’s midsize SUV twins surpassed MG Hector twins by 1,079 units.

The MG Hector comes at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs13.17 lakh and goes upto Rs. 18.85 lakh. The pricing of the MG Hector Plus on the other hand begins from Rs. 13.62 lakh and goes upto Rs. 19.60 lakh.

Both the Safari and Harrier draw power from a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor, which generates a maximum power of 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. Both the SUVs offer a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

