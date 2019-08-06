Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tata Harrier SUV Gets a Sunroof for Rs 95,000, Will not Void the Car of its Warranty

Tata announced that the Websato sunroof can be fitted to any variants and does not void the warranty of the car within a day.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Tata Harrier SUV Gets a Sunroof for Rs 95,000, Will not Void the Car of its Warranty
Tata Harrier. (Photo: News18.com)
The Tata Harrier ticked all boxes in terms of an ideal premium SUV when it was launched. However, one of the reasons why consumers bemoaned was the absence of a sunroof as seen on its concept version H5X. However, nearly seven months after its launch, the company is now offering a sunroof as an accessory for Rs 95,000.

Tata announced that the Websato sunroof can be fitted to any variants and does not void the warranty of the car. Additionally, the sunroof also comes with a 2-year warranty. Customers can schedule an appointment and can get the work done within a day. Soon after MG Hector stole the spotlight in the premium SUV segment in India with its competitive pricing and more features. Tata has upped the ante to attract more customers for its SUV.

The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.

On the inside, the car gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers. When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.

The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. At the front, the car gets dual-tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
