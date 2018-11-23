Tata Harrier SUV Interior Teased Ahead of Launch In Early 2019

Luxurious interiors, endless space, finest materials. Tata Harrier, with the IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy amplifies your style quotient, making it the new benchmark of SUVs. Stay tuned to witness the Harrier in all its glory: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/oEcOPoOO7a — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 23, 2018

Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)

Last month, Tata Motors unveiled its much-awaited Harrier SUV in India after the first unit was rolled out from its all-new manufacturing line in Pune plant. First showcased as the H5X concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2018, Tata Motors is now gearing up for the launch of its much-awaited Harrier SUV in early 2019. The car’s exterior has been officially revealed by the company but the interior is yet to be seen and the company is now teasing the cabin of the new Harrier SUV before the launch.Although, the company hasn’t officially revealed anything about the car’s interior yet but the spy shots have been surfacing online for quite a long time now. As per the spy shots, Tata Motors’ flagship SUV’s cabin will get a dual-tone grey-brown theme. It will also get small diameter steering similar to Tata Nexon, while the instrument panel gets conventional round dials. As seen on the teaser as well, the centre console gets a floating dashtop touchscreen infotainment unit akin to Nexon, but looks a bit bigger in size than the smaller sibling. Then there’ the rotary drive selector on the centre tunnel next to the six-speed manual transmission.The Tata Harrier SUV is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The Harrier SUV is likely to get the newly derived Kryotec 2.0L engine, which is Tata Motor’s name for the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Power output is expected to be around 140hp.The 5 seater monocoque SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. Once the Tata Harrier SUV is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and the Nissan Kicks.