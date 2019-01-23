Tata Harrier SUV Live Launch India: Prices, Variants, Competition and More

Tata Motors is all set to launch its much awaited SUV Tata Harrier today. The premium SUV will be the flagship vehicle from Tata Motors and is based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains. When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more. In the Indian market, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks. Check the live launch blog here:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.