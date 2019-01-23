English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Tata Harrier SUV Live Launch India: Prices, Variants, Competition and More

News18.com | January 23, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
Tata Motors is all set to launch its much awaited SUV Tata Harrier today. The premium SUV will be the flagship vehicle from Tata Motors and is based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains. When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more. In the Indian market, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks. Check the live launch blog here:



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Jan 23, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

The stage is all set for the launch of the most aspirational and expensive Tata Motors product ever - Harrier. 

Jan 23, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

We have already driven the Tata Harrier during the test drive event and came out impressed with the overall product. Here's the video review.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYuaRi6IJlU&t=5s

Jan 23, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

Tata Harrier will be the most expensive Tata ever, competing in the premium SUV category and will be slotted above the Tata Hexa 7 seater SUV. 

  • 22 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs KSA
    139/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs QAT
    155/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Qatar tied with Kuwait (Qatar win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jan, 2019 | Pakistan in South Africa
    PAK vs SA
    203/10
    45.5 overs
    		 207/5
    42.0 overs
    South Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs KSA
    126/10
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Qatar beat Saudi Arabia by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs MDV
    141/4
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Bahrain beat Maldives by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram