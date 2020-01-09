Tata Harrier SUV Prices Increased by Rs 45,000, Now Starts at Rs 13.43 Lakh
Prices for the SUV now begins at Rs 13.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XE variant and goes up to Rs 17.30 lakh for the XZ Dark Edition.
Tata Harrier. (Photo: News18.com)
The Indian auto giant enjoyed impressive response in the few months after its launch in January 2019. However, sales plummeted due to new entrants like the MG Hector and Kia Seltos. Tata Motors has sold close to 15,000 units of the Harrier so far. However, in the second half of last year, from July to December only 5,208 units were sold.
The Tata Harrier, on the other hand, ships with a 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen inside the cabin. On the outside, it gets automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 14 function ESP and multi-driving modes that tweak the power output of the engine according to the road conditions.
At the heart of it, the Harrier carries a 2.0-litre KRYOTEC engine, sourced from Fiat. In the Harrier, the engine churns out 138hp with 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard throughout the range.
