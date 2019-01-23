Tata Harrier SUV to Launch Today, Watch Live Launch Here – Video

Tata Motors is all set to launch its much awaited SUV Tata Harrier today. The premium SUV will be the flagship vehicle from Tata Motors and is based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators. The SUV has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and 3D LED taillamps with sporty piano black finisher. The dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts.The Tata Harrier SUV is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.Inside the cabin, the SUV gets signature oak brown interior color scheme with soft-touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers.The infotainment system currently doesn’t support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but Tata claims to make it available soon after the launch. The new SUV also gets fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, rear AC vents, push button start, 8 way adjustable driver seat and other features like the cooled storage box.When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.In the Indian market, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.