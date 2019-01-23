Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta 2019 SUV Spec Comparison – Prices, Features and More

Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image Hyundai)

Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Harrier SUV Interiors. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Harrier platform. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Motors has finally launched its much-awaited Harrier SUV for Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and since the company revealed the specifications of the car there is a lot of confusion among the buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy, Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. Tata Harrier SUV directly stacks up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks.Following is the comparison between the new Tata Harrier and Hyundai Creta based on specifications and the features they offer:The Tata Harrier SUV is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators. The SUV in Orange color has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and 3D LED taillamps with sporty piano black finisher. The dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts.In terms of looks, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearanceThe newest member of the Tata family is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.Powering the base trim Creta is the 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission.Inside the cabin, the Tata Harrier gets signature oak brown interior color scheme with soft touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers. The infotainment system currently doesn’t support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but Tata claims to make it available soon after the launch. The new SUV also gets fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, rear AC vents, push button start, 8 way adjustable driver seat and other features like the cooled storage box.The Creta comes with a five-seat layout and dual-tone interiors. The car has full automatic temperature control, touchscreen infotainment system along with 4 speakers including 2 tweeters for intensifying bass. It also offers leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, 6-way electronically adjustable driver seat, console armrest with leather finish cup holder in rear seat armrest and rear AC vent. The new Creta also features sunroof.When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.In terms of safety, Hyundai Creta gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), electronic stability control(ESC) and static bending lights.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.