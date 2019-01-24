English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Harrier Vs Jeep Compass SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
Following is the comparison between the new Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass based on specifications and the features they offer.
Tata Harrier Vs Jeep Compass
Tata Motors launched its much-awaited Harrier SUV on January 23rd. This addition to the SUV segment further adds to the confusion among buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy, Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. Once the Tata Harrier SUV is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Nissan Kicks.
Following is the comparison between the new Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass based on specifications and the features they offer:
Looks:-
Tata Harrier
Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)
The Tata Harrier SUV is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators. The SUV in Orange color has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and 3D LED taillamps with sporty piano black finisher. The dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts.
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass. (Image: Jeep India)
The front of the Jeep Compass sports a Seven-Slot Grille surrounds with chrome rings. The rear of this SUV also look beautiful and the LED tail lamps gel well with the design lines of this car. The designers of this car also have some Easter eggs for you to find like a Lizard below the front driver side windscreen wiper and a Loch Ness monster on the rear glass. There are Bi-Xenon high-intensity discharge headlamps and daytime running lamps on the Jeep Compass. The SUV gets 16-inch steel alloy wheels and the top trims get 17-inch alloy wheels which provide a decent ground clearance of 178mm which helps the car to get a good off-road performance.
Engine:-
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)
The newest member of the Tata family is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass compact SUV. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)
The Jeep Compass is available with two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 6- speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox for the petrol variant. The car offers five driving modes – Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock.
Interiors:-
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier SUV Interiors. (Image: Tata Motors)
Inside the cabin, the Tata Harrier gets signature oak brown interior color scheme with soft touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers. The infotainment system currently doesn’t support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but Tata claims to make it available soon after the launch. The new SUV also gets fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, rear AC vents, push button start, 8-way adjustable driver seat and other features like the cooled storage box.
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass interiors. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)
The interiors of the Jeep Compass are very plush and gets a 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system that's touch sensitive and Ski-Grey McKinley Leather Upholstery with Ruby Red Stitching. There is also automatic climate control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support. The car also gets the leather-wrapped steering wheel and customizable 3.5-inch graphic information cluster. It also gets dual-zone automatic temperature control. The Jeep Compass is a 5-seater SUV and offers good legroom for rear passengers
Safety:-
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier platform. (Image: Tata Motors)
When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass. (Image: Jeep India)
With more than 50 safety and security features, the Jeep Compass have features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range. The Compass Limited 4x4 is equipped with six airbags with dual-stage passenger airbags.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
