Tata Harrier XT+ Variant with Sunroof Launched in India at Rs 16.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of their flagship SUV, Tata Harrier. Called as XT+ variant, it has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company says that this comes following a good response for their BS-VI compliant Tata Harrier since its launch in February 2020. This initial pricing will be valid for customers who book the vehicle in September and take their deliveries by December 31. These prices will increase from October 1, 2020.

The XT+ variant of the Tata Harrier will offer a panoramic sunroof which closes automatically if it senses rain or when the car is parked. Other features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters), Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. As for safety, the variant gets dual front airbags and

The XT+ variant also comes equipped with a host of other features like the Kryotec 2.0 Diesel Engine, 6- Speed Manual Transmission,

Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “We are confident that the introduction of the XT+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the Panoramic Sunroof at an extremely attractive price.”

The Tata Harrier XT+ variant will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS of power.