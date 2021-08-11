Tata Harrier XTA+, Safari XTA+ Variants Launched in India Starting at Rs 19.14 Lakh

Tata Motors has announced the launch of new variants of their flagship SUVs, the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari. The new variant is called XTA+ and this will come with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof. Tata Motors has said that the price for the Tata Harrier XTA+ will be Rs 19.14 lakh, whereas the Tata Harrier XTA+ Dark Edition will come at a premium of Rs 20,000 – at Rs 19.34 lakh. The Tata Safari XTA+ variant comes at Rs 20.08 lakh, however, there is no XTA+ Dark Edition for the Safari (all prices ex-showroom). As per Tata Motors, the Harrier and Safari are collectively leading in their segment with a 41.2% market share (as of Q1 FY22) and the XTA+ variants are expected to make this share of the pie larger.

Powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, the new XTA+ variants come equipped with features like projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, 17-inch alloy wheels, floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8 speakers (4 speakers + 4 tweeters), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, push-button start, automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

On the safety front, the new XTA+ variants in both products offer dual front airbags, ESP, fog lamps and a reverse parking camera as standard features.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are ecstatic at the response received by the Harrier and the Safari. The sheer love of our customers has helped us attain the pole position in the high SUV segment. Keeping our customer’s requirements as the topmost priority and in line with our ‘New Forever’ philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants - The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+. Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a panoramic sunroof with functionalities like Global Close, anti-pinch and rain-sensing closure to name a few.”

