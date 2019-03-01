English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Hexa 2019 Edition Launched, Gets Dual Tone Roof and New Alloys
The Hexa 2019 edition will come in 5 colour options with the Dual tone roof in the top end variants in 2 colour options - Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.
2019 Tata Hexa. (Image: Tata)
On the completion of its 2 years, Tata Motors has updated the Hexa SUV by introducing the 2019 edition. Based on the Impact Design philosophy, Hexa offers dual tone roof options on the entire range, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4*4 and other trims. Equipped with new features, the 2019 edition of the Hexa comes with Next-Gen technology of 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity across variants.
According to Mr. S. N. Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors - “In our continuous endeavor to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.“
The Hexa 2019 edition will come in 5 colour options with the Dual tone roof in the top end variants in 2 color options - Infinity Black and Titanium Grey. The 7 inch touchscreen by Harman with Android Auto & 10 speaker JBL system, Diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants, Charcoal Grey alloy wheels in manual transmission are some features added.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
