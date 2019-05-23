Tata Intra Launched in India at Rs 5.35 Lakh, Scalable to BS VI Emission Norms

Tata Motors has launched a range of new generation ‘compact truck’ – the Tata Intra. Conceptualised post extensive market research and customer feedback, the Tata Intra is engineered and built to offer class-leading features, meeting the demanding and ever-evolving requirements of the SCV industry. Tata Intra claims to deliver superior performance, increased payload capacity, high fuel efficiency and durability, all leading to a significant increase in revenues and lowest cost of operation to the discerning owners.With a best in class, 2512 mm x 1602 mm load body length, Tata Intra comes in two variants - V10 and V20. The Intra range starts from Rs 5.35 Lakh (ex-showroom) onwards depending on the variant.Speaking at the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “As the leader in the Commercial Vehicle industry we are playing a key role in shaping the CV market by introducing global products based on deep customer insights. The Tata Intra is a testament of our unrelenting commitment to introduce products that embody engineering passion and bolster customer value proposition and it will be a game changer for us in the SCV segment as it offers several industry-first features, setting high standards in the market.”Commenting on the launch of Tata Intra vehicles, Girish Wagh, President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The customer preferences are shifting every day towards better performance, advanced features and higher returns. After thorough research, we learnt about the growing aspirations of the new age customers. These insights have helped us conceptualize and develop Tata Intra. It is ideal for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue-free drives. The launch of India’s first compact truck fills an important gap in the Indian SCV market and we are bringing yet another game-changing product after our much successful product Tata ACE.”The Tata Intra is powered by future ready engines, which are scalable to BSVI norms. The Intra V20 comes with 1400 cc DI engine with 70 Hp and Intra V10 is powered with 800 CC DI engine delivering 40 Hp. The vehicle has a standard power steering fitment and with a turning circle radius of 4.75m.The power train is tuned to suit various duty cycles using Gear Shift Advisor or economy switch, leading to enhanced fuel efficiency. Intra also has a 5-speed gearbox with cable shift mechanism.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)