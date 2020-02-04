Tata Introduces Automatic Harrier with Sunroof, More Powerful BS6 Engine; Bookings Commence

Tata Motors has opened bookings for its Harrier BS-VI range, with the introduction of the much-awaited Automatic Transmission variants at Rs 30,000. The new Harrier range will offer the next generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine offering 170PS power. In addition to this, also gets a new dynamic Calypso Red Colour and new ORVMs. Also standard across the range will be ESP.

Harrier will now also be available with a new top- of the- line XZ+/ XZA+ trim, which consists of a host of features like Panoramic Sunroof, 6-way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, auto-dimming Rear View Mirrors and dual-tone diamond-cut R17 alloys.

The Automatic range comes equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission and will be available in three variants - XMA, XZA & XZA+.

Commenting on this launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to bring the highly anticipated Tata Harrier automatic transmission to our customers along with the Harrier BSVI range. In line with our philosophy of going beyond BSVI, we are offering a host of technical, safety and design upgrades on the Harrier. With the introduction of this new range, Harrier is ready to set new benchmarks and deliver a segment-leading performance. We are confident that this new feature addition will lure more customers in the coming days.”

The Harrier is built on the OMEGARC, derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform and is powered by the next-generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes.

