Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tata Introduces Automatic Harrier with Sunroof, More Powerful BS6 Engine; Bookings Commence

The new Tata Harrier comes with notable additions including Panoramic Sunroof, 6-way powered driver seat, auto-dimming Rear View Mirrors and dual-tone diamond-cut R17 alloys.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tata Introduces Automatic Harrier with Sunroof, More Powerful BS6 Engine; Bookings Commence
Tata Harrier BS-VI. (Image source: Tata)

Tata Motors has opened bookings for its Harrier BS-VI range, with the introduction of the much-awaited Automatic Transmission variants at Rs 30,000. The new Harrier range will offer the next generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine offering 170PS power. In addition to this, also gets a new dynamic Calypso Red Colour and new ORVMs. Also standard across the range will be ESP.

Harrier will now also be available with a new top- of the- line XZ+/ XZA+ trim, which consists of a host of features like Panoramic Sunroof, 6-way Powered Driver Seat with adjustable lumbar support, auto-dimming Rear View Mirrors and dual-tone diamond-cut R17 alloys.

The Automatic range comes equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission and will be available in three variants - XMA, XZA & XZA+.

Commenting on this launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to bring the highly anticipated Tata Harrier automatic transmission to our customers along with the Harrier BSVI range. In line with our philosophy of going beyond BSVI, we are offering a host of technical, safety and design upgrades on the Harrier. With the introduction of this new range, Harrier is ready to set new benchmarks and deliver a segment-leading performance. We are confident that this new feature addition will lure more customers in the coming days.”

The Harrier is built on the OMEGARC, derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform and is powered by the next-generation Kryotec170 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram