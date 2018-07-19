English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tata Join Hands With Cognizant, Provides 10 Tigor Sedan Electric Vehicles
Tata Power will supply and install two fast-charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant while Tata Motors Finance will provide the financial assistance need to procure the vehicles.
Tata Tigor EV at the 2018 Auto Expo.
Tata Motors said it supplied ten Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) to IT major Cognizant which would deploy them in its city campus as part of its commitment to a sustainable environment on Wednesday. According to a press release from Tata Motors, the automaker has partnered with Volercars, a mobility solutions company that will be delivering this integrated solution with the value-added service to Cognizant including on ground operations and fleet management.
A batch of 10 vehicles was handed over by Tata Motors team to Cognizant officials, at an event held here, the release said. Tata Power will supply and install two fast-charging stations at the Hyderabad campus of Cognizant while Tata Motors Finance will provide the financial assistance need to procure the vehicles, it further said.
Tata had launched the Nexon AMT in the XMA variant at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol variant and Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the diesel variant on Tuesday. The Nexon AMT is available in the XMA and XZA+ variants. According to data sourced from SIAM and CMIE, Tata is also one of the biggest spenders on research and development in 2016-17 among 25 automakers in India.
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata flagging off the roll-out. (Image: Tata Motors)
President Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy of Tata Motors, Shailesh Chandra said, the company is committed to the government's vision of e-mobility in India. "We are excited to be associating with Cognizant to provide them with a comprehensive solution towards the goal of a sustainable future, with our 'One Tata' approach, involving our other group companies. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, to meet future requirements," Chandra said.
Executive Director of Cognizant, India, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy said, reducing the carbon footprint through efficient use of energy and protecting vital, irreplaceable resources are at the heart of his company's environmental stewardship initiatives. "We are proud to lead by example and be one of the first companies in India to embrace the potential of electric vehicles as an innovative meeting ground of energy and mobility," he said.
