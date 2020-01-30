Tata Launches Nexon EV at Rs 13.99 Lakh, India's Most-Affordable Electric SUV

Homegrown auto giant Tata Motors has launched the first in-house electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV with prices starting from Rs 13.99 Lakh for the XM variant and going up to Rs 15.99 lakh for the XZ+ Lux variant (all-prices, introductory, ex-showroom). The car is available in 3 variants and the bookings commenced a few days ahead of its launch.

A fleeting glimpse of the car won’t suggest a lot of changes from its ICE sibling. However, a closer look suggests otherwise. The front grill no more serves the purpose of feeding air into the engine and is replaced by a black gloss grille panel. On either side of the new grille is a new headlight that comes with projector headlamps, and a large fog light enclosure. The lower lip beneath the grille also comes with tri-star elements that come with blue accents to speak its electric identity. Tata is also offering a dual-tone paint scheme that comes with a white coloured roof. It gets bigger wheel arches and skid plates along with a raised front that gives the SUV a rather impressive look.

Tata’s impressive design language makes its way on the inside too, where the car’s dual-tone cabin grabs attention first. Dominating the dash is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument cluster on the Nexon EV is the same unit that is derived from the recently-launched Altroz premium hatchback. The blue accents on the inside are carried over to the inside too which means that the car gets ample of blue accents on the inside as well. The traditional gear lever on the car has been replaced by a rotary knob lever. The glovebox door in the front can double as a tray to hold cups which is quite innovative. Features wise, the Nexon EV gets a sunroof, auto headlights and auto wipers in the top-spec model.

The Tata Nexon Gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack with an IP67 rating can also be charged using a DC charger that can top it up to 80 per cent battery in 1 hour. The electric motor is rated at 129 ps and 245 Nm. Tata claims 312 km on a single charge and the battery can be charged in under 8 hours with the help of a complimentary home mounted AC charger that the company will provide.

