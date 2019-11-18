Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies Partner to Explore Bespoke Electric Vehicles for Customers

Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies has announced their partnership to explore bespoke models to address requirements of customers who are increasingly looking for tailor-made mobility solutions in the market across passenger, mass transit and freight segments.

As the first milestone, Tata Motors and Lithium have signed a contract for 400 newly launched, Tigor Sedan EV, with an extended range of 213 km, to be supplied by FY20 and deployed across India. This partnership plans to additionally induct 100 electric vehicles, which would include cars to be launched in the near future, like Nexon EV for corporate leadership transport services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “This is not just the most significant milestone for Tata Motors’ E-Mobility Business, but also a big turning point in the EV market, which is now likely to see fleets electrify faster than ever before. We are delighted to enter this partnership with Lithium, who are on their pragmatic journey of expanding their zero-emission transport service rapidly. We are committed to nurturing this valued partnership as we address the evolving mobility needs of our customers through various disruptive business models.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Krishnan, Founder, Lithium Urban Technologies said, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors for the supply and co-development of EVs. The induction of new extended range Tigor EVs and future EVs into our portfolio will add further differentiation to our service offerings for the passenger services. This partnership with Tata Motors will ensure availability of new form factors and enable the viability of new market segments across passenger, mass transit and freight. Lithium would move quickly to integrate the company's paradigm-shifting LUTEC (LithiumUrbanTec) EV mobility utilisation software with the new vehicles.”

The new Tigor Electric Sedan, with an extended range of 213 km, certified by ARAI is available for both fleet and personal segment customers. This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers.

