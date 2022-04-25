Tata Motors and Lithium Urban Technologies to Deploy 5000 Xpres-T Electric Cars in India

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, an EV-based urban transportation service provider which will deploy 5000 XPRES T Electric Sedans, across the country, for employee transportation. Tata Motors will commence deliveries in phases and will complete the deployment by next year.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior are also offered.

Tata Motors has a commanding market share of 87% in FY’22 and over 24,000 Tata EVs on road to date in the personal and fleet segments.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators. This MOU is a big leap toward faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, which is on the path to providing mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India’s e-mobility mission.”

Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs. The order of 5000 vehicles is indeed a momentous occasion for Lithium, Tata Motors, and the entire EV ecosystem. It is a testament not only to the demand for Lithium’s services but also the quality of the products from Tata Motors.”

Tata Motors is also working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.