Tata Motors Announces Extension of Warranty and Free Service Amidst Covid-19 Lockdown

Due to the on-going lockdown across the country, several customers are unable to service vehicles which are scheduled for maintenance. For the same, Tata Motors has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021, will be extended till 30th June 2021.

According to Mr. Dimple Mehta, Head – Customer Care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, “The Covid 19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the on-going lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021. Through this initiative we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle free ownership experience.”

For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, Tata Motors had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers. Tata Motors has expanded its service footprint over the years and today has over 608 service centres across over 400+ locations in the country. In case of any emergency assistance, Tata passenger car owners can contact 24X7 assistance team.

