Tata Motors Announces Free Service Camp for Ace and Zip Vehicle Owners

Celebrating the sale of 22 lakh Tata Ace vehicles, Tata Motors has announced the launch of a free service check-up camp for customers till 31st August, 2019. Owners of models including the Tata Ace and Tata Zip (all variants) can avail free vehicle check-up and a 10 percent discount on spare parts and maintenance repairs. The company will be organizing this service camp across 1400+ channel partner outlets and Tata Authorized Service Stations (TASS) across the country.

The service camp is aimed to address customers and drivers’ queries, and educate them about the importance of engine and vehicle maintenance. Tata Motors will also be promoting this campaign through collateral display at their service stations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R T Wasan, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, CVBU, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Ace continues to be a pioneer in the SCV segment by helping thousands of entrepreneurs fulfill their business aspirations. Celebrating this astounding benchmark of 22 lakh Tata Ace vehicles on the road, the free service check-up campaign will help customers to preserve their vehicle’s health and even elevate efficiency and performance. Through this campaign, we aim to reinforce the already strong bond we share with our customers and increase customer satisfaction.”

