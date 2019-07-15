Tata Motors Announces Nationwide Free Monsoon Check-up Camps

Tata Motors has announced to conduct countrywide Free Monsoon Check-up Campaign beginning 15th July. The campaign will run for 11 days and will culminate on 25th July. Apart from free check-ups, the company will also provide various schemes and offers across its dealership network.

According to Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care, Tata Motors - “Customer service at Tata Motors is key to its business, which has evolved over the years. We have introduced a wide range of service offerings to keep pace with the changing demands of the market and meet all customer needs in a timely manner by maintaining competitive and enhancing quality. The resultant – an improved standalone second rank in the JD Power Customer Service Index. Through the roll-out of the free monsoon check-up camp, we will cater to all Tata Motors’ passenger car and utility vehicle owners this monsoon. We strongly believe that after-market services are imperative to enhance customer experience and annual service camps serve as an ideal platform to gather customer insights and understand their aspirations better.”

As part of the offers available during the said days, customers can avail discounts on roadside assistance (RSA) policies, spare parts, labour as well as oil top-up and change. Customers stand to get a 10% discount on RSA policies sold during the monsoon campaign. Similarly, discounts of up to 10% for personal segment customers and 15% for Fleet Segment Customers can be availed on oil change or top-up, respectively.

Certain dealerships across the country will also be conducting new car displays, loan cum exchange melas and free evaluation of old cars alongside a host of other attractive offers.

To get your car checked up and for availing the offers, please contact your nearest Tata Motors Authorized Workshop. To locate the nearest workshop, please download the Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC) app or visit their official website.