Tata Motors Announces ‘XPRES’ Brand for Fleet Customers, to Launch XPRES-T EV Sedan

Tata Motors has announced the launch of a new brand ‘XPRES,’ exclusively for fleet customers. Under the XPRES brand the Indian carmaker will introduce offerings catering to fleet specific needs of safety, passenger comfort and low cost of ownership. All vehicles for the fleet segment will mow sport XPRES badge. The decision has been taken to differentiate the fleet vehicles from personal vehicles.

The first vehicle under the XPRES brand to be launched shortly, will be an Electric Sedan, called the ‘XPRES-T’ EV, which basically is the rebadged Tata Tigor EV. The sedan, like Tigor, will be targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers.

Announcing the launch of the XPRES brand, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric Vehicles deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services.

Currently, Tata has over 1,700 electric sedans operating in the fleet segment. The new XPRES-T electric sedan will be soon available at select dealerships in India for bookings. It comes with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

The XPRES-T EV packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.

