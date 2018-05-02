English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Tata Motors April Domestic Sales up 86 Percent Following Strong Demand of Tiago, Nexon

Tata Motor’s exports last month stood at 3,010 units, up 41 percent over last year.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
Tata Tiago. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Motors posted an 86 percent jump in domestic sales at 53,511 units in April, led by strong sales in commercial and passenger vehicle (PV) segments. The company had sold 28,844 units during the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles in the month under review grew by 126 percent to 36,276 units compared to 16,017 units in the year-ago period.

"Various macroeconomic factors, infrastructure growth, improved industrial activities and consumption-led demand contributed to the growing volumes," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Business Unit President Girish Wagh said. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 17,235 units last month as compared with 12,827 units in April 2017, up 34 percent.

Also Watch:


"While there were challenges in the market, strong demand for new generation products like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa lead the growth in April," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Mayank Pareek said. The company's exports last month stood at 3,010 units, up 41 percent over last year.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
