Tata Motors Bags 15 Hydrogen-Based Fuel Cell Bus Order from Indian Oil Corporation

Tata Motors has announced that it has bagged a tender of 15 hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). IOCL had invited bids for the supply of PEM fuel cell buses in December 2020, and Tata Motors was selected as the winner following a diligent evaluation process. All 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

In addition to supplying the buses to the Research and Development Centre of IOCL, Tata Motors will also collaborate with them to undertake R&D projects and collectively study further the potential of Fuel Cell technology for commercial vehicles. This will be done by jointly testing, maintaining and operating these buses for public transport in real-world conditions in Delhi-NCR. The buses will be refuelled by hydrogen, generated and dispensed by IOCL.

S.M.Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “This initiative would also act as a stepping stone for various other key programs of IndianOil, which proposes to introduce hydrogen-based mobility on different iconic routes and important sectors in the country. These futuristic steps are in the right direction for making hydrogen as the ultimate net-zero fuel.”

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We have successfully supplied 215 EV buses under FAME I and won orders for 600 EV buses under FAME II. This order to supply PEM Fuel Cell buses from a company as respected as Indian Oil Corporation further encourages our ongoing efforts on developing India-focused alternative sustainable fuels to transform the future of mobility in India.”

Also Watch:

Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil said, “IndianOil … is committed to strengthening the production and supply chain of hydrogen energy in India and would be setting up ~1 ton per day hydrogen production pilot plants based on 4 innovative pathways besides collaborating with Tata Motors for fuel cell research.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here