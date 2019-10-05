Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Tata Motors Bags Order for 300 Electric Buses From Ahmedabad Janmarg

The buses will be deployed under the operation expenditure (OPEX) model which works on pay-per-km basis.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors Bags Order for 300 Electric Buses From Ahmedabad Janmarg
Tata Ultra Electric Bus. Image for Representation. (Image source: Tata)

Tata Motors on Friday said it has bagged orders to supply 300 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg (AJL). The company will supply Urban 9/9 electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad's Bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor, Tata Motors said in a statement.

These buses will be deployed under the operation expenditure (OPEX) model which works on pay-per-km basis. Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure, including fast charging and support system, it added. Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Girish Wagh said, "We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e-buses in the country... The ultra electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features."

He further said Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of electric traction system for hybrid as well as pure electric vehicles. "We will continue to support the government in their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for India," Wagh said.

The company said critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally-known suppliers in the US, Germany and China, offering proven products. The electric buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains, the statement said.

Tata Motors said it has so far delivered over 200 electric buses with over 60 per cent market share under the FAME I scheme.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram