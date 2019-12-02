Tata Motors Bags Order of 2,300 Buses From State Transport Undertakings

Tata Motors has announced that it has bagged an order of over 2,300 buses from various State Transport Undertakings, namely Rajasthan (RSRTC), Karnataka (KSRTC/ BMTC/ NWKRTC), Uttar Pradesh (UPSRTC), Tamil Nadu (IRT), and Andhra Pradesh (APSRTC) and is working towards completing the orders by February 2020.

According to Rohit Srivastava, Product Line Head, Buses, Tata Motors, “With the governments continued thrust towards providing smart safe and convenient alternatives of public transport, we at Tata Motors acknowledge the proactive approach of various STU’s to maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system. We take great pride in having the opportunity to provide best-in-class mobility solutions. Our in-depth understanding of sustainable public transport for different markets and customers is what differentiates us from our competitors. With an order size of over 2300 Tata Motors buses across, we look forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs, in their endeavour to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities.”

Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufactures its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. Besides its partnership with ACGL of Goa for bus bodies, the company also has a joint venture with Marcopolo S.A. of Brazil, one of the largest bus body manufacturers’ in the world, for fully built bus (FBV) solutions. Tata Motors’ approach of manufacturing FBVs (Fully Building Vehicles), meets the government’s new norms in terms of safety, fuel efficiency, wider bus gangways, with the flexibility to be powered by both CNG and Diesel. With an extensive product portfolio of future-ready buses, Tata Motors will continue to play an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.