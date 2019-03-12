Tata Motors Bags Orders for Over 2,500 Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors said that it has bagged orders for over 2,500 commercial passenger transportation vehicles (CVs) from various institutional customers and it is in the process of delivering these units. The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana. It has also bagged orders for 400 CNG buses from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML)."The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with the government's thrust towards providing a smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens," Tata Motors President (CVBU) Girish Wagh said in a statement.The company takes great pride in partnering with various state road transport undertakings (STUs) in delivering solutions, and to create and maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system, he added.