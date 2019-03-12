English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tata Motors Bags Orders for Over 2,500 Commercial Vehicles

The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors Bags Orders for Over 2,500 Commercial Vehicles
The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana.
Loading...
Tata Motors said that it has bagged orders for over 2,500 commercial passenger transportation vehicles (CVs) from various institutional customers and it is in the process of delivering these units. The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana. It has also bagged orders for 400 CNG buses from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

"The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with the government's thrust towards providing a smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens," Tata Motors President (CVBU) Girish Wagh said in a statement.

The company takes great pride in partnering with various state road transport undertakings (STUs) in delivering solutions, and to create and maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system, he added.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram