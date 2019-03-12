English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Bags Orders for Over 2,500 Commercial Vehicles
The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana.
The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana.
Loading...
Tata Motors said that it has bagged orders for over 2,500 commercial passenger transportation vehicles (CVs) from various institutional customers and it is in the process of delivering these units. The company has bagged order for 1,045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1,000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana. It has also bagged orders for 400 CNG buses from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).
"The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with the government's thrust towards providing a smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens," Tata Motors President (CVBU) Girish Wagh said in a statement.
The company takes great pride in partnering with various state road transport undertakings (STUs) in delivering solutions, and to create and maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system, he added.
"The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with the government's thrust towards providing a smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens," Tata Motors President (CVBU) Girish Wagh said in a statement.
The company takes great pride in partnering with various state road transport undertakings (STUs) in delivering solutions, and to create and maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system, he added.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL Schedule in “Couple of Days", Second-Tier Cities on Standby
- Huawei Watch GT is Priced at Rs 15,990; Will be Available on Amazon From 19 March
- Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compared to Dhoni
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results