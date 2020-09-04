Tata Motors Becomes Third Best-Selling Carmaker in August, Reports 21.6 Percent Increase in Domestic Sales

Automobile major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 21.6 per cent rise in its total domestic sales for August. The company's total domestic sales rose to 35,420 units from 29,140 units off-take in August 2019. Total passenger vehicle sales during the month under review zoomed by 154 per cent, increasing from 18,583 units from 7,316 units sold during the like period of last year.

However, the auto major's total commercial vehicle sales plunged by 28 per cent to 17,889 units from 24,850 units sold in August 2019.

The automaker recently bagged an order for 150 Nexon EVs by the EESL. This procurement will utilize 5 Million USD from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). EESL has received financing from ADB towards the cost of scaling up and financing high priority areas like Demand Side Energy Efficiency Sector Projects.

EESL will procure Tata Nexon at Rs 14.86 lakh each, Rs 13,000 cheaper than its ex-showroom price of Rs 14.99 lakh.These electric vehicles will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Governments. EESL has already received an order for 300 Long Range EVs from The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala to be supplied in initial phase.